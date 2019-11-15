Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 435 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $221.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,026 shares of company stock worth $12,801,826 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

