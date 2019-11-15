Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Issues Earnings Results

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 2,059.36%.

Shares of Valeritas stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,792. Valeritas has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.93.

VLRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valeritas in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

