Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.59

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.59 and traded as high as $18.60. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 665.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

