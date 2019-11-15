Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Urogen Pharma stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 5,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,407. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

