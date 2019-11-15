Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) Declares GBX 3.75 Dividend

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SHED opened at GBX 134.85 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.90. Urban Logistics Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

Get Urban Logistics Reit alerts:

Urban Logistics Reit Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.