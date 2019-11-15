Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Buys $74,350.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Michael Pietrangelo purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,938.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UVE traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $29.26. 3,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,061. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $229.64 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UVE. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

