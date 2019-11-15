Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 863,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

