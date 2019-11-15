Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

UNIT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 711,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.