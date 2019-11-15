United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Shares Up 85.2%

United States Basketball League Inc (OTCMKTS:USBL)’s stock price shot up 85.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 13,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 158% from the average session volume of 5,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

United States Basketball League Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USBL)

