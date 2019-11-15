United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.68 ($44.98).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €30.51 ($35.48) on Tuesday. United Internet has a one year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a one year high of €41.35 ($48.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €32.07 and its 200 day moving average is €31.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

