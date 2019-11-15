Unit (NYSE:UNT) Trading Up 9.8%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s share price was up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 1,770,994 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 623,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNT. Raymond James downgraded Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Unit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Unit by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unit by 30.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unit by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Unit Company Profile
Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.
