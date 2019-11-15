Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc (OTCMKTS:UNIR) fell 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

