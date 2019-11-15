UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.06. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $479.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,829. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNF opened at $207.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.43. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $211.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 5.28%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.