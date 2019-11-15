Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Receives $22.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

UA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. 1,672,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,755. Under Armour has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,520,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,554,000 after purchasing an additional 666,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Under Armour by 699.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 34.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,216,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after acquiring an additional 566,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 60,844 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

