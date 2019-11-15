UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.21. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. 82,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,297. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock worth $872,516 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UMB Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in UMB Financial by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

