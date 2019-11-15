UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), 24,016,476 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 70,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $72.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.05.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas Plc invests in a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It has interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

