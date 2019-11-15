UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) EVP Roger Perreault Buys 2,357 Shares of Stock

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UGI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.54. UGI Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $59.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.65%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of UGI by 6.3% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of UGI by 134.9% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 19.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

