UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) EVP Roger Perreault Buys 2,357 Shares of Stock

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UGI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.54. UGI Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $59.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.65%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
