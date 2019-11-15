UBS Group Lowers Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $71.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.16.

XEC stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 137,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

