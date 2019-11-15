UBS Group Cuts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $55.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

THS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.54 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 275,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,595. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $560,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

