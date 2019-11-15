UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €67.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.04 ($77.95).

ETR BAS opened at €70.39 ($81.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.46.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

