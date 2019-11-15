UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92, approximately 4,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 54,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.