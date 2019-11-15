U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

