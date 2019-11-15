U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRTS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

PRTS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 158,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $86.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.37.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director David Kanen bought 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $442,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,768.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sol Khazani bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,481.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 968,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,847. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.