Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.24 and its 200 day moving average is $241.08. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $284.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $2,065,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $769,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,881,408.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 52,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 406,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,579 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

