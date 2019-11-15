Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.76

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and traded as high as $21.18. Two Rivers Bancorp shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

TRCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $184.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 26.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 44.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCB)

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

