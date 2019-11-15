Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $43.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPB. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE:TPB opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.55 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director H.C. Charles Diao bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $609,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.