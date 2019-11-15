Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. 217,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

