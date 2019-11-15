TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $35,573.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

