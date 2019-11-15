Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTS shares. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

GTS stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $426.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Chafey, Jr. acquired 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $99,276.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,007.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,991 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 152,289 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

