Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $83,087.70 in Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

