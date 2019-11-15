Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $83,087.70 in Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70.
NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.
