Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Up 23.7% in October

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TRIL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. 975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,220. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.18. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

