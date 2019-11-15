Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

IJS traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $156.86. 2,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

