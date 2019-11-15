Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,277 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $49,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $208.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average of $192.95.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.42.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.