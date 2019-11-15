Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO traded up $4.94 on Friday, reaching $305.78. The company had a trading volume of 730,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,891. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.42. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $306.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

