Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,230 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 141.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 772,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,087. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $314,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

