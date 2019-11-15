Trifast (LON:TRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of Trifast in a report on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Trifast from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of TRI stock remained flat at $GBX 163 ($2.13) during trading hours on Tuesday. 36,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.77. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($3.16). The firm has a market cap of $199.33 million and a PE ratio of 16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Glenda Roberts sold 53,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £105,353.82 ($137,663.43).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

