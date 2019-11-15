Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 763,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,946. Tricida has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $33,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $625,210.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus R. Dr Veitinger sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $139,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,921 shares of company stock worth $2,862,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Tricida by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

