Transcodium Achieves Market Cap of $111,409.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Transcodium has a market cap of $111,409.00 and $78,318.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00241199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.01457594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00144044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

