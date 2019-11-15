Traid (TRAID) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Traid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Traid has a total market cap of $1,872.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traid has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traid alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 93.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traid Profile

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 45,022,360 coins and its circulating supply is 22,082,360 coins. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.