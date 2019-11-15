Traders Purchase Large Volume of Amgen Call Options (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 169,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,694% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,051 call options.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.47.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,685,674 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMGN opened at $218.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.95. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
