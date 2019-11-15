Traders Purchase Large Volume of Amgen Call Options (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 169,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,694% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,051 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.47.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,685,674 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,432.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $218.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.95. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

