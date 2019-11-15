Traders Buy High Volume of Chevron Call Options (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 264,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,127% compared to the average volume of 6,247 call options.

CVX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,193. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99. The company has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,750 shares of company stock worth $10,236,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

