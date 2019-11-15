Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.19.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $2,488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,007.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.13, for a total value of $518,642.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,503 shares of company stock worth $92,109,930. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 95.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,761,000 after buying an additional 1,231,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 72.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,613,000 after buying an additional 937,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 431.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,598,000 after buying an additional 1,595,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 166.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,449,000 after buying an additional 414,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,508,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $228.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.32. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.