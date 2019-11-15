Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $748,000 Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.14. The stock had a trading volume of 164,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,301. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

