Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $819,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $58.61.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

