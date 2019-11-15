Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $764,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,314,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after buying an additional 622,437 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,638,000 after buying an additional 1,260,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,934,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $446,847.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $359,764.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.57. 6,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $201.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.