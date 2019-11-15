Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $725,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. 4,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

