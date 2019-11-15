Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,852,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

RYH traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,319. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $209.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.94.

