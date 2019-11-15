Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,401 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,166.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,868. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.64 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.53.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.