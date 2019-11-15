TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) VP Steven P. Raia Sells 1,255 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 146,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $111.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,179,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TopBuild by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

