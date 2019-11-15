TokenPay (TPAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $82,242.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045851 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00091455 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00067876 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,565.44 or 1.01194129 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,633,298 coins and its circulating supply is 16,452,292 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

